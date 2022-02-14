Florida bill expands excused absences for mental health reasons

The language of the measure is just a small tweak to what is already written in the state's statute.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill making its way through Florida's House of Representatives aims on expanding which medical professionals can give excused absence notices for students.

The bill (HB 289) allows school districts to set the rules for their excused absences. Florida will remain in charge of unexcused absences.

The language of the measure is just a small tweak to what is already written in the state's statute. Instead of just needing a note from "a licensed practicing physician" the bill allows "other licensed professional(s)" to provide a notice.

A minor change that could make a big difference for a student's mental wellbeing.

According to the Florida Department of Education, between 2009 and 2019, the state saw more students struggling with their mental health. DOE says 33 percent of students who were surveyed reported feeling "sad" or "hopeless". More than 11 percent of students said they made plans to attempt suicide.