Florida bills seek to provide governor's office $1B during a state of emergency

The money would be taken from the general revenue fund.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A pair of bills making their way through Florida's Senate are seeking to create an emergency fund for the governor to use during a state of emergency.

Both bills (SB 96 & SB 98) were filled by Sen. Danny Burgess (R-District 20). They seek to create an “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” to allow the governor the ability to circumvent any legislative approval for spending.

The total amount the governor's office will have at its disposal would be $1 billion, according to both bills.