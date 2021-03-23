Florida bill offering out-of-state grandkids in-state college tuition rates passes education committee

The idea, designed to attract the nation’s best and brightest, is also getting pushback from those who question whether it’s fair.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would offer in-state tuition rates to top-performing out-of-state students if their grandparents reside in Florida full-time, has cleared the State Senate Education Committee in Tallahassee.

The bill has already moved its way through the statehouse committee.

If passed, it would allow out-of-state students to pay in-state tuition at Florida’s 11 public universities as long as their SAT or ACT scores are in the top 89 percent, and as long as they have a grandparent who’s a full-time resident.

"I think it supports families," said State Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Ocala) sponsoring the bill. "I hope my grandkids stay close to me."

Critics say the bill is unfair to Florida students who would now have to compete for limited openings at state schools.

University of South Florida students say they can see both sides of the issue.

Overall, they think competition created by it would be a good thing. But, they also question whether it’s fair.

"I know I would, honestly, if I had an opportunity to pay something less and still go to a great university, I would probably take that as well," said USF freshman Nellie Onugha.

But, Sophomore Eric Machado said he thought there needed to be the same opportunity for Florida students.

"We can’t go out of state to get in-state tuition, really, so that just doesn’t seem fair to me," said Machado.

State Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) said it didn’t sound fair to him either.

Gruters tacked on an amendment saying it would only apply to students from states willing to enter a compact or agreement that they’d offer Florida students the same deal.

"If a state wants to allow their kids to come in here if they have a grandparent, they have to be willing to accept our student," said Gruters. "And each state in the entire country, including D.C., would be able to enter into this compact."

Committee members also want to clarify the definition of a grandparent and how to prove it to avoid the temptation to commit fraud. The cost savings can be enormous.

For example, at USF, 2021 in-state tuition is $6,410. Out of state is $17,324.

"There’s lots of seniors here who, you know, are my parent’s best friend or something," said State Sen. Tina Scott Polsky (D-Boca Raton). "So, I would just ask that we kind of look into that. There’s the potential to be a problem I see with that.”

For now, the bill is moving forward, but if adopted with the senate’s amendments, it would require cooperation from other states and perhaps even a way to punish those who would try to pull a fast one.

State lawmakers asked the committee chair if there were any other states already doing this.

The answer was no. Florida would be the first.