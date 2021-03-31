Florida bill would require parental consent before students learn sex education

A bill circulating through Florida's House of Representatives would allow students to learn about sex education in schools only after getting their parents' permission.
The measure would require school districts to obtain written consent from a student's parent before teaching "about reproductive health or sexually transmitted disease." Schools would not be allowed to "expose" children to the curriculum without consent.
The bill is part of a larger culture-war between Florida lawmakers over sex education. On Tuesday, a Senate Committee advanced a measure that would require public school boards to hold hearings on what should be included in sex education curricula.
The move Tuesday sets up a potential clash with social conservatives who are backing a parental consent bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Linda Chaney (R-St. Petersburg).
The debate in Florida is part of wider national discussion about whether public schools are the proper venues for teaching children about sex and its consequences — including unintended pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend
- Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest
- Local model with Down Syndrome featured in spring commercial for Walmart
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter