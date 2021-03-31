Florida bill would require parental consent before students learn sex education

The bill is part of a larger culture-war between Florida lawmakers over sex education.

A bill circulating through Florida's House of Representatives would allow students to learn about sex education in schools only after getting their parents' permission.

The measure would require school districts to obtain written consent from a student's parent before teaching "about reproductive health or sexually transmitted disease." Schools would not be allowed to "expose" children to the curriculum without consent.

The bill is part of a larger culture-war between Florida lawmakers over sex education. On Tuesday, a Senate Committee advanced a measure that would require public school boards to hold hearings on what should be included in sex education curricula.

The move Tuesday sets up a potential clash with social conservatives who are backing a parental consent bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Linda Chaney (R-St. Petersburg).

The debate in Florida is part of wider national discussion about whether public schools are the proper venues for teaching children about sex and its consequences — including unintended pregnancies and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.