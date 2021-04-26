Florida House passes bill to expand police use of drones

The piece of legislation is one step away from becoming law.

A bill that would expand police use of drones is one step closer to becoming law in Florida.

SB 44 passed Florida's House of Representatives by a vote of 88-24 on Monday. The state's current law prohibits authorities from using drones to gather any evidence or information. However, there are exceptions, like preventing a terrorist attack, searching for a missing person, preventing imminent dangers, or if officers get a search warrant.

The new bill would add on to the exceptions, allowing law enforcement to use drones to monitor crowds of 50 people or more, collect evidence at crime scenes or traffic crash scenes, and check out natural disasters.

Critics are concerned the potential law would infringe upon people's privacy and First Amendment rights. 10 Investigates previously sent the bill to a handful of experts on police surveillance technology, and all raised concerns about drones watching crowds.

Volusia County Sen. Tom Wright, who sponsored the bill, told 10 Tampa Bay the use of drones under the measure would be akin to a police officer watching a scene from a vantage point.

SB 44 now heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. If signed into law, it would go into effect July 1.