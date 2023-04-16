Florida bill critics say targets drag shows, Pride events could head to governor's desk this week

The bill dubbed "Protection of Children" bars children from attending adult live performances, but critics say it's too vague.

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, lawmakers in Florida are expected to move forward with several bills that advocates from the LGBTQ community are condemning.

Republican legislators said they're aimed to protect children but critics argue the proposals target people. One bill with drag shows at the center of the controversy now has organizers of Pride events concerned.

"This is not what we want in our state," Carrie West, Tampa Pride president, said. "We are under attack."

The House could vote on the bill Tuesday and send it to the governor's desk for signature.

The bill in question dubbed "Protection of Children" would bar children's exposure to adult live performances and lewd behavior, lawmakers said.

The Senate approved it last week and while the bill doesn't specifically mention drag shows, the bill defines "adult live performances" as "any show, exhibition, or other presentation that is performed in front of a live audience and in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, specific sexual activities, ... lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts."

"What we are saying in this bill is keep it away from children," Rep. Randy Fine (R-District 33) said.

But critics said the bill is now so vague, Pride parades could be in jeopardy. If passed, West said he worries local governments might feel pressure to deny permits for public pride events.

"I am against lewd behavior myself. I don't want to see it on parades," West said. "We have laws against that already. So why the duplication?"

Violating the rules could result in fines, liquor license removals or even time behind bars through a misdemeanor.

Groups like Equality Florida recently issued a travel advisory for Florida. They argue new laws and bills jeopardize people's safety and freedom.

The governor's office stated the warning is a political stunt. GOP lawmakers in favor of the proposals said they come down to the protection of children.

NAACP Florida State Conference and the Florida Immigrant Coalition also issued similar travel advisories.