New Florida bill looks to crack down on street racing

The bill seeks harsher penalties for those who participate in illegal stunts or drag races.

FLORIDA, USA — A pair of Florida lawmakers have introduced a new bill seeking harsher penalties for those who participate in illegal street racing.

SB 258 is sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book and co-sponsored by Sen. Linda Stewart, who has worked to combat illegal street racing in the past.

She sponsored SB 116 in 2019 which allowed law enforcement officers to build cases against street racers without actually witnessing the event. The law was passed and approved by the governor.

Now, Sen. Stewart is looking to take things a step further. In addition to increasing penalties for those who participate in stunts or drag racing, SB 258 would crack down on people who coordinate the illegal activities on social media as well as those who film or record them.

Stewart told WKMG that street racing has "been an ongoing, never stopping situation in Orange County."

And the Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the illegal races.