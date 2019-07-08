TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida state lawmaker filed a bill Monday that would decriminalize possession of certain amounts of marijuana in the Sunshine State.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, filed House Bill 25 for the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January.

“We must restore justice to our broken criminal justice system,” Jones said in a news release. “For far too long, communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana, and we must end this injustice once and for all.”

The bill would reduce criminal penalties for possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis to noncriminal violations rather than misdemeanors. It also reduces criminal penalties for possession of products that contain 600 milligrams or less of THC in cannabis products.

The bill also states minors arrested for certain amounts of marijuana would be eligible for civil citations or prearrest diversion programs.

If passed, it would take effect on July 1, 2020.

