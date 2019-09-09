FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 7-year-old birthday party at her Florida home was so wild that someone called the police.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say an angry neighbor called them Sunday to complain about the noise at little Alondra's birthday party. When a deputy arrived, authorities said she was so amused that she gave the kids a tour of her patrol car.
According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, she didn't put anyone in handcuffs, but instead high-fived the children and posed for a photo with them.
The sheriff's office posted the photo online and wished Alondra a happy birthday.
