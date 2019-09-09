FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A 7-year-old birthday party at her Florida home was so wild that someone called the police.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say an angry neighbor called them Sunday to complain about the noise at little Alondra's birthday party. When a deputy arrived, authorities said she was so amused that she gave the kids a tour of her patrol car.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook post, she didn't put anyone in handcuffs, but instead high-fived the children and posed for a photo with them.

The sheriff's office posted the photo online and wished Alondra a happy birthday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K9 Supervisor Sgt. Kelly talking with City of Destin Public Informat... ion Manager Catherine Card about the National K9 Trails being hosted by the OCSO in the City of Destin. If your interesting in attending, or even helping out.. Please watch the video to find out more details!!..

RELATED: 6-year-old gives up birthday money, buys hot dogs for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

RELATED: Football team goes to boy's birthday party after finding out he didn't have many friends coming

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter