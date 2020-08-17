x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Suspected Florida pipe bomb maker found dead in his jail cell

He was found unconscious over the weekend and couldn't be revived.
Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Gregory Haasze

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man arrested after police discovered more than two dozen pipe bombs near his home has been found dead in his jail cell with a torn sheet wrapped around his neck.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday that Gregory Haasze was found unconscious Saturday night and could not be revived.

He was arrested Wednesday night after an explosion on a street near his apartment led to the discovery of more devices. He told investigators he had been making bombs for years, using them for celebrations and to blow up tree stumps.

He told investigators he never meant to hurt anyone. 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter