10-year-old Florida boy dies in ATV crash

Authorities said the ATV landed on the boy during the crash.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old Dunnellon boy died over the weekend after being thrown from an overturned ATV, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at "The Florida Highland Mudhole" near Southwest 80th Avenue in Marion County.

Authorities say the ATV overturned for unknown reasons and ejected the 10-year-old. The ATV landed on top of the boy, FHP says.

The child was transported to AdventHealth Medical Facility where he was later pronounced dead, FHP reports.

The 10-year-old has been identified as Mason Myers by Sunrise Elementary School where he was a fourth-grader, according to WKMG-TV. A school spokesperson told the news outlet there were grief counselors on the campus Monday and Tuesday