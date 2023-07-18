x
Florida boy, 7, killed after being hit by golf cart driven by 3-year-old

Authorities have not yet said if any adults will face charges.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The golf cart used as the main image for this article is not the one involved in the incident. 

A 7-year-old boy was killed Monday afternoon in Lee County after he was hit by a golf cart that was driven by a 3-year-old child, authorities say.

At 4 p.m., the 3-year-old was driving the golf court on a private property lot on Orange River Boulevard in the Fort Myers area, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

While driving the golf cart, the 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near where the 7-year-old boy was standing in the front yard of the home, troopers say. 

That's when the front of the golf cart reportedly hit the 7-year-old boy.

Law enforcement says the 7-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Troopers say they are still working to figure out how the 3-year-old was able to power the golf cart on his own. At the time of this writing, authorities have not yet said if any adults will face charges.

   

