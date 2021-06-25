3 times Florida catastrophes prompted safety changes

The devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew in 1992 lead lawmakers to rewrite building code standards.

FLORIDA, USA — Mass tragedies, like the one that devastated the town of Surfside Thursday when part of a condo collapsed, often lead to adjustments in safety and inspection.

Over the years, the Sunshine State has seen its share of catastrophes. We're taking a look at three moments in the state's history that brought about change.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse - 1980

On a foggy morning in May 1980, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay collapsed.

A ship ran into the bridge and 35 people were killed.

A judge determined the ship’s owner and crew were responsible but when workers rebuilt the bridge years later, they added large concrete barriers, called "dolphins," designed to protect the bridge from any future ship impact.

Cocoa Beach Condo Collapse - 1981

The very next year in 1981, Harbour Cay Condominium, a five-story building in Cocoa Beach was under construction when it collapsed. Eleven workers were killed and 23 others injured.

After determining engineering and construction problems caused the tragic accident, Florida passed the threshold inspection law which adds more oversight throughout the construction process.

Hurricane Andrew - 1992

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida as a Category 5 storm.

NOAA reported 65 deaths related to the storm. At the time, it was the most costly natural disaster the country had ever seen.

In reaction to the storm, state lawmakers implemented new building codes requiring everything -- from the roof on down -- to pass hurricane-force wind testing.

In 2017, lawmakers passed an amendment that no longer requires the state's building codes to be updated every three years, with supporters saying the code can be more flexible to keep up with changing technology and construction methods.