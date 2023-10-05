Baby left unresponsive, on life-support after being shaken by father in Orlando

The incident happened when the baby was 3 months old. He is now 11 months old.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 32-year-old Orlando man is accused of shaking his infant son so severely, the baby was left unresponsive and on life-support, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Malcolm Nelson has been arrested and charged with abuse of an infant after his son was admitted to the hospital back in January with severe brain injuries. Nelson's charges could be upgraded if the baby doesn't recover.

The sheriff's office says they received the case on Jan. 24, the day after the baby — who was 3 months old at the time — was rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness at home in Ormond Beach and going into cardiac arrest.

The baby received extensive medical evaluation and treatment, and it was determined the baby had several injuries and fractures that resulted from physical abuse such as shaking.

The sheriff's office said after interviews and further investigation, Nelson had a history of shaking the baby, including the morning the baby became unresponsive.

Nelson is currently in the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.