The weapon went off as the children were handling it, authorities said.

COCOA, Fla. — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was shot by another child after finding a gun inside a home.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near Cocoa. WKMG-TV reported the child was taken to a hospital where he was stable. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

It's believed, so far, the shooting was accidental and happened when the two children were handling the gun.