These Florida cities are ranked among the best places to visit for vacation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's always fun to plan for a vacation but sometimes it can be hard to figure out where exactly you should go. Thankfully, there's an abundance of lists that rank the best places to vacation.

One such list comes from U.S. News & World Report. Earlier this month, the outlet released its ranking of the Best Places to Visit in the USA for 2023-2024, showcasing the Top 30 places across the country that you should visit.

It's no surprise a couple of those top-ranked places here in Florida, aka the Sunshine State, made the list. But more on that in a moment.

U.S. News says it considered a "variety" of factors to determine what made the list including "attractions, accommodations and dining options." The list was also influenced by thousands of travelers who voted for these vacation destinations.

Where's the best place to vacation in the U.S.? That would be Glacier National Park in Montana, according to U.S. News.

"Glaciers are the main draw of this Montana national park, but its more than 700 lakes, two mountain ranges and multiple waterfalls are equally impressive," U.S. News said.

Maui, which is currently experiencing catastrophic wildfires that have killed dozens of people and triggered evacuations for thousands more, was ranked No. 2 on the list.

Other places in the Top 5 include Grand Canyon National Park, Honolulu - Oahu and Yellowstone National Park.

You'll need to go a little bit further down the list to find Florida, but its there.

Key West came in at No. 16 on the list. U.S. News says, "Home to the southernmost point in the continental U.S., Key West offers everything one would expect of an island in the Florida Keys." The outlet highlighted the beautiful beaches and plethora of water activities as well as the number of historic places there.