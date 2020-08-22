Florida city manager charged with poking council member during fight

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Police say a Florida city manager was arrested after he poked and yelled at a city council member following a vote against renewing his contract.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Mascotte City Manager Jim Gleason was charged Thursday with felony battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Police responded to an argument outside the Mascotte Civic Center shortly after Wednesday’s city council meeting. Officials say Gleason was fighting with Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Brasher and her husband.
Witnesses told police Gleason began aggressively poking Brasher on the shoulder, bumping her with his chest and screaming profanities at her.
Brasher’s husband stepped in between the two. Police say Gleason had to be removed from the area.
- Tropical Storm Laura could become hurricane despite disorganization; track moves away from Florida
- NHC: Tropical Storm Marco 'strengthening quickly' on way to the gulf
- Here's where to get sandbags around Tampa Bay
- Plasma might not be as effective at treating COVID-19 as initially thought
- Race and Money: The wage gap between Black families and white families in Tampa Bay
- Coronavirus pandemic could slow disaster crew response time, so they're asking you to be prepared
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter