Florida college student who tracked Elon Musk's jet doing the same with DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida student who gained national attraction after he tracked Elon Musk's jet with his Twitter account now appears to do the same with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jack Sweeney created an account called @DeSantisJet and has already earned more than 8,000 followers on Twitter.

In the profile's bio, Sweeney said he is tracking the Florida governor's jet -- N943FL) using public ADS-B data.

To reportedly comply with Twitter rules, the UCF student said all of his data trackings have to be delayed by 24 hours.

On May 19, Sweeney made his only post so far showing DeSantis' jet that flew from Tallahassee to Tampa on May 17.

The college student has also made a social media account to track DeSantis' jet on Instagram and Facebook.

Back in December of 2022, Sweeney's Twitter account that tracked Musk's jet was suspended and Musk himself threatened legal action against him.

Twitter then updated its policies to ban personal tracking on the platform, even if that location information is publically available.

Twitter Safety said in a tweet: "When someone shares an individual’s live location on Twitter, there is an increased risk of physical harm. Moving forward, we’ll remove Tweets that share this information, and accounts dedicated to sharing someone else’s live location will be suspended."

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweeney created a formula that programmed a bot to "live tweet" any location updates to dozens of celebrity jets, including that of Elon Musk.