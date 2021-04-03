Inspector General: Florida's CONNECT system wasn't adequately tested

An early report was released Thursday amid a state investigation into the issues with getting unemployment assistance during the pandemic.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An inspector general's preliminary report has found major failures with Florida's $81 million unemployment network.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office on Thursday released Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel's early findings about the Department of Economic Opportunity’s CONNECT reemployment assistance system, which has caused headaches as Floridians have tried to get help during the pandemic.

Some elected officials, including Rep. Kathy Castor, have previously suggested the system was designed to fail.

The newly-released report says the system, which was set up under former Gov. Rick Scott and became operational in 2013, was never fully tested.

The state contract required the CONNECT system to be able to support at least 200,000 concurrent external customers when it was initially deployed, according to the report. But, the inspector general found it was only tested with 4,200 concurrent users.

"By not meeting contractual capacities, the CONNECT system was poorly positioned to handle the unprecedented claims volume beginning in March/April 2020," the report found.

The report also says staffing issues with Deloitte, the company behind the system, caused "significant delays" over time in Florida.

For its part, Deloitte has distanced itself from criticism. In court documents last year, Deloitte said it hadn't been involved in the handling or maintenance of the CONNECT system in more than five years and described itself as an "improper target" for claims about delayed unemployment benefits.

“We built the Connect system to comply with Florida’s specific requirements and the state accepted the system,” a spokesperson for Deloitte told WESH in 2020.

The inspector general's new report recommends Florida agencies strengthen contract language in future deals in a way that would include financial penalties for companies that don't comply with the provisions of their agreements with the state. It also recommends moving the future CONNECT system to the Cloud to help with scaling it.

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani responded to the findings saying, "the Inspector General’s report on Florida’s broken unemployment system demonstrates a serious failure on all fronts and reinforces what we already knew to be true: CONNECT was set up to fail."



"Ultimately, this catastrophic failure of the unemployment system could have been avoided and is a result of poor management and leadership by the State of Florida with politicians and political appointees ignoring the needs of everyday people, instead focusing on their political donors and special interests," she added.



Scroll down or click here to read the full report.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Deloitte for comment.