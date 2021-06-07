Proposed Florida constitutional amendment aims to give waterways legal rights

FLORIDA, USA — Florida environmentalists have begun collecting signatures to introduce an amendment to the state's constitution that would recognize a person's legal right to clean water.
The amendment aims to do this by recognizing a waterway's legal right to "exist, flow, be free from pollution, and maintain a healthy ecosystem." Meaning, Floridians and organizations within the state could take legal action on behalf of waterways, according to the proposed amendment.
If the waterway's rights were violated, then the amendment requires the penalty to be paying whatever the cost is to restore the water to its "pre-damaged state."
The petition would need to reach nearly 900,000 signatures by February 1, 2022, in order to be placed on Florida's ballots.
What other people are reading right now:
- How to take mental health leave from work
- Jury selection for Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter set for Monday
- Police: Man shoots, kills 2 people, including teen; leaves 3 others injured before turning the gun on himself in South Florida
- FHP: Man hit pedestrian in Weeki Wachee, dumped man's remains at back of bait shop in Spring Hill
- Woman accused of hit-and-run crash at cycling studio arrested, FHP says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter