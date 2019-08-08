PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for a man they claim walked up to a clerk at Walmart and asked about buying a weapon "that would kill a large amount of people."

Officers say it happened in the sporting goods department around 7:11 p.m. Thursday at the store on U.S. Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

Investigators have described the man as being white, 50-60 years old with gray/black hair and a goatee. He is said to be 200-220 pounds. They think he's 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9.

The man was last seen wearing a black polo-style shirt, light shorts and a black wristwatch, according to law enforcement.

If you recognize the man, call Detective B. Boice at 772-871-5172. You can also make an anonymous call to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-273-8477.

