Florida will allow some visitors to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again

Minors will mostly be prevented from visiting patients, for the time being.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is making changes to allow families to visit loved ones at long-term care facilities amid the ongoing pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated he will sign off on the changes sometime Tuesday.

Traditional visits were previously banned in an effort to protect elderly and vulnerable patients. But, last week, a state task force finalized recommendations and sent them to DeSantis in an effort to safely resume some form of visitation, although there will still be restrictions.

All visitors will be expected to wear PPE, undergo screenings and temperature checks. Visits will be by appointment only and in groups of only two at a time.

Up to five people can be designated as approved general visitors for a patient. Minors will not be allowed for the time being, only adults, with few exceptions. DeSantis hopes to expand the rules to allow more children in the near future.

General visitors must stay six feet apart and practice social distancing. However, approved essential caregivers, which may include people offering needed emotional support, will be able to hug and hold hands with patients.

More details are expected to be revealed when the governor signs an order later on Tuesday.

Nursing homes and other long-term care sites can only allow visitors if 14 days have passed without a new coronavirus case in a resident or staff member at the location.

"It's incentivizing good practices on the part of facilities because if you do that you're going to be able to have visitation and obviously your residents' family members will be very happy with that," DeSantis said.

There will be exceptions to the 14-day rule if a visitor is an essential care provider or a designated compassionate care individual who is providing emotional support for situations like end-of-life care.

