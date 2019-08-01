TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida Senate committee has given initial approval to a bill that would make diapers and incontinence products exempt from sales tax.

The Commerce and Tourism Committee on Monday voted 5-0 in support of the proposal, which is known as SB 60.

It allows shoppers to avoid sales tax on diapers, along with incontinence undergarments, liners and pads.

The legislation could be considered during the upcoming legislative session, which begins on March 5.

If passed, the law would take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Click here to read the text of the bill.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.