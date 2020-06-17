Florida county reconsiders housing Confederate statue

Lake County is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a historical museum.

TAVARES, Fla — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed.

Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.

Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

