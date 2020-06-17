x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

florida

Florida county reconsiders housing Confederate statue

Lake County is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a historical museum.

TAVARES, Fla — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed. 

Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.

Credit: AP
File-In this undated file image made available by the Architect of the Capitol, shows the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith in the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Florida could soon help diversify the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall, by replacing a Confederate general’s likeness with the hall’s first statue honoring an African-American woman. The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, to install a statue of educator Mary McLeod Bethune in the spot where a statue of Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith still stands. (Architect of the Capitol via AP)

Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.  

RELATED: Resolution to start process of renaming Duval County schools named after Confederate leaders passes

RELATED: McConnell 'OK' with removing Confederate names from bases, breaking with Trump

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter