Florida county reconsiders housing Confederate statue

TAVARES, Fla — A Florida county with a fraught racial history is having second thoughts about housing a Confederate statue at a tax-supported historical museum at a time when Confederate monuments across the U.S. have been removed.
Lake County officials said Tuesday that they will ask the state to find a more appropriate place for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.
Lake County commissioners last year endorsed moving the statue to a historic courthouse that houses the Lake County Historical Society. The statue of the Confederate general has been in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
RELATED: Resolution to start process of renaming Duval County schools named after Confederate leaders passes
- DeSantis, citing increased testing as COVID-19 cases climb, says no changes for Florida's reopening
- $4,000 travel tax credit could be waiting for you in next stimulus
- Florida sees highest number of COVID-19 cases yet: 2,783 in one day
- President Trump signs executive order on policing reform
- Bucs release first photos of Tom Brady in team uniform
- Nurse and theme park workers among 16 men arrested for child porn, Polk sheriff says
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Epidemiologist says data can be misleading and coronavirus is spreading in Florida
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter