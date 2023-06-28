Florida couple drops lawsuit against owner of imploded submersible

Yahoo News said the couple paid nearly a half million dollars to only have their expedition canceled several times due to safety concerns and equipment failure.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A couple from Winter Park, Florida is dropping their lawsuit against the CEO of Oceangate who died in the imploded submersible, according to multiple reports.

Marc and Sharon Hagle sued Stockton Rush back in February 2023 for refusing to give them a refund after misleading them about their trip to the Titanic wreckage between 2016 to 2020, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The journal wrote that the couple was told they could get their money but never did. Yahoo News said the couple paid nearly a half million dollars to only have their expedition canceled several times due to safety concerns and equipment failure.

NBC's affiliate station WESH-TV in Orlando said it received the announcement from Marc and Sharon Hagle that said:

"Like most around the world, we have watched the coverage of the OceanGate Titan capsule with great concern and enormous amount of sadness and compassion for the families of those who lost their lives. We honor their zest for life, as well as their commitment to the exploration of our oceans.

"As has been reported, we have been involved in a legal dispute with Stockton Rush, CEO/Founder of OceanGate. In light of these tragic events, we have informed our attorneys to withdraw all legal actions against Stockton," the statement continued. "Money is a driving force in our economy, but honor, respect and dignity are more important to the human soul. We wish the entire OceanGate family and the families of those aboard the Titan the very best as they grieve the loss of their loved ones."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said human remains have likely been recovered from the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic.