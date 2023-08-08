Florida couple finds green iguana in their toilet

"I swear to God, if he jumps, I'll die," a woman from Hollywood said as she and her husband tried to remove the lizard.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — "The sounds that came out of my husband were so funny...very manly," Hollywood resident Crystal Collins said.

According to reporting from CBS Miami, Collins and her husband were both more than a little shaken when they found an iguana lying motionless in their toilet.

Crystal's husband grew up in Florida, and she had lived there for 26 years, but neither of them had ever had an iguana in their house before.

"We both looked at each other like what are we going to do?" Crystal recalled, "I mean, I joked about burning the house down but the reality is like, how are we getting this out? neither one of us do lizards."

Crystal and her husband called a friend who removed the iguana by hand with a trash bag only to find that it was, in fact, still alive. Terrified, they released it into the wild.

Native to Mexico and parts of Central America, iguanas are an invasive species in Florida and take up residence largely in South and Central Florida, where reports of homeowners finding an iguana in their toilet happen more often than not.

Iguanas mainly get into people's houses through open doors, windows, and rooftop vents, which experts recommend covering with wire mesh. Though according to Thomas Portuallo, an iguana trapper interviewed by CBS, they can also get in through sewers.