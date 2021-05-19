Florida couple pleads guilty to luring bears with sweets, attacking them with dogs

The couple posted the gruesome videos on social media following the attacks.

OCALA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is a generic image of a black bear, not one lured by the couple.

A married couple has pleaded guilty to using doughnuts and pastries to lure black bears in rural Florida, allowing packs of dogs to attack them and then posting the gruesome videos on social media.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that Charles Scarbrough entered guilty pleas of conspiracy to commit racketeering, animal baiting and unlawful taking of a black bear.

Scarbrough also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, meaning his sentencing was deferred.

His wife, Hannah Scarbrough, was sentenced to more than five years of probation on charges of unlawful taking of a black bear and unlawful use of a communication device.

CBS4 reports the husband and wife were involved in a group of people that used trained dogs to attack the bears in areas like the Ocala National Forest.

The outlet adds at least one bear was shot and later skinned, according to information from prosecutors.