ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The birth of little Marina Rose couldn’t be more cinematic.

“In a galaxy far, far away,” mother Bethany Russell begins on Facebook, “my contractions started at roughly 6:30.”

Russell unsure if she'll make it to the hospital, Michael Armanno trying to make it to the Orange Park Medical Center.

Moments later -- as Michael Armanno piloted the couple’s Honda Element down Blanding Boulevard and their 3-year-old son Sam watched, strapped into his car seat -- her urge to push “became overwhelming.”

Marina Rose was born in the passenger seat of a Honda Element. It’s a moment the couple won’t forget.

“We were on our way but we didn’t make it…she just didn’t want to wait anymore,” Armanno said.

“We hit the stop light at Kingsley, I was in the forward lane and I had to get over to the left to get to the hospital, I’m blowing my horn and no one’s letting me over,” Armanno said.

Armanno's drive suddenly kicked into high gear when his partner continued giving birth.

“I asked if she was crowning and she went to check, I rolled the window because she was screaming like a Banshee and I yelled ‘FOR WAKANDA!’ The guy next to me gives a thumbs up and I turn over and Marina shoots into the world,” Armanno exclaimed.

“I kept telling him to get to the hospital, he said ‘I’m trying!’” Russell added.

“I was still stuck at the red light!” Armanno replied.

Marina Rose, weighing 6 pounds and standing at 18 inches, was born on 8:15 am Monday morning at the corner of Blanding Boulevard and Kingsley Avenue.

“In my mind, I just felt I had to push, that’s all I knew was that I had to push. I was like ‘I don’t want to, I want to make it to the hospital and do an epidural, we’re going to do this, we’ll be fine,’ and I felt a bigger push,” Russell said.

For Russell, the moment was a blur as doctors greeted her at the Orange Park Medical Center.

The excitement of the moment their daughter entered this world is a memory that will stay with these two forever.

“The nurses here and staff have been great, it’s been a wonderful experience for an interesting arrival,” Russell said.

Armanno and Russell say they will be discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning.