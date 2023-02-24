'Day of Hate' prompts Florida law enforcement to be extra vigilant of antisemitism

People can report suspicious activity by calling 855-FLA-SAFE.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida law enforcement is stepping up efforts to respond to what's been described as a "National Day of Hate" on Saturday against Jewish communities across the country.

There are no known threats or protests planned across the state over the weekend, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a statement Friday afternoon. But recent acts of violence and hate, including the shooting of two Jewish men in Los Angeles and antisemitic messages outside Daytona International Speedway, are spurring law enforcement to be more vigilant.

"Violence, threats of violence and physical intimidation will not be tolerated against the Jewish community in Florida and has no place in our state. Such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in a statement.

"FDLE is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to enhance response capabilities and ensure that Florida’s Jewish community is safe and well-supported."

The anti-hate organization, the Anti-Defamation League, warns of the potential of white supremacist groups organizing antisemitic activities nationwide. It, too, says it is not aware of any specific threats.

However, hate groups are "hoping for increased antisemitic flier distributions, protests and graffiti."

People in Florida can report suspicious activity to 855-FLA-SAFE or call 911 in an emergency.

News reports point to other law enforcement agencies across the county stepping up vigilance, including in New York, Indianapolis, Illinois and elsewhere.

Last summer, an ADL report found instances of extremism and antisemitism on the rise in Florida. In 2021, the group reported 190 antisemitic incidents and 186 incidents of white supremacist propaganda.