FHP: 17-year-old riding bike dies following crash with school bus

CLERMONT, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy died from his injuries following a crash with a school bus Monday morning in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded just after around 6:50 a.m. at Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue in Clermont. WKMG-TV reports the location of the crash is near Lake Minneola High School.
The crash involved a teen from Minneola who was riding a bike and a Lake County school bus.
Troopers say the teen was taken to South Lake Hospital after the crash and was later pronounced dead. The 78-year-old bus driver was not taken to a hospital and remained on scene.
"We currently only have preliminary information as our Traffic Homicide Investigators are still investigating this fatal collision," the agency said in an email.
No other information about the crash has been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.