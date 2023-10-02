FHP: 17-year-old riding bike dies following crash with school bus

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

CLERMONT, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy died from his injuries following a crash with a school bus Monday morning in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded just after around 6:50 a.m. at Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue in Clermont. WKMG-TV reports the location of the crash is near Lake Minneola High School.

The crash involved a teen from Minneola who was riding a bike and a Lake County school bus.

Troopers say the teen was taken to South Lake Hospital after the crash and was later pronounced dead. The 78-year-old bus driver was not taken to a hospital and remained on scene.

"We currently only have preliminary information as our Traffic Homicide Investigators are still investigating this fatal collision," the agency said in an email.