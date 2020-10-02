TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re a Democratic Florida voter thinking about voting by mail — you might want to hold off for now.

Right now, the Democratic sample ballots show all 16 candidates, including Corey Booker and Julian Castro, who have already dropped out of the race.

Voting right now means the candidate you picked could end up dropping out of the race before Florida's primary date.

Between now and the end of the month: two states have primaries, and Nevada will have a caucus. That gives the 11 remaining candidates time to drop out if votes aren’t landing in their favor before many Florida voters even get a chance to cast their in-person ballots on the third Tuesday of March.

The Florida presidential preference primary will be March 17, 2020, and the general election will be Nov. 3, 2020.

You can find more information on Florida's Division of Elections website.

You can see the sample ballot for the Republican primary here.

RELATED: Twitter to label altered media with warning, remove harmful material

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking the New Hampshire Democratic debate

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter