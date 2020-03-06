Florida Highway Safety fires 2 employees for 'racist, threatening' comments

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two employees at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are out of a job after the agency said they made racist remarks directed at protesters.
In a Facebook post, the agency said the two former employees made the "hateful, racist and threatening" comments on social media and text messages. It's not yet known what the messages were exactly.
"As soon as the department was made aware of these statements, swift and immediate action was taken to terminate their employment," the post reads.
The terminations come as protests across Florida and nationwide have intensified in recent days after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.
