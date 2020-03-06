x
Florida Highway Safety fires 2 employees for 'racist, threatening' comments

The agency said the remarks were directed toward people protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Protesters march through the streets over the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two employees at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are out of a job after the agency said they made racist remarks directed at protesters.

In a Facebook post, the agency said the two former employees made the "hateful, racist and threatening" comments on social media and text messages. It's not yet known what the messages were exactly.

"As soon as the department was made aware of these statements, swift and immediate action was taken to terminate their employment," the post reads.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees for hateful, racist, and threatening remarks.
The terminations come as protests across Florida and nationwide have intensified in recent days after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

RELATED: Florida police, Sarasota marchers kneel at protest

RELATED: Co-owner of Tampa restaurant group resigns after suggesting protesters should be shot

