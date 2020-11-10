Florida deputies searching for man accused of battery and child abuse

The man is wanted by deputies in relation to the accused crimes.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office is warning the public to keep an eye out for a man they say is wanted on battery by strangulation and child abuse charges.

According to deputies, Michael Pechacek took off from his home on Barberee Drive located in the Panhandle County of Okaloosa.

Pechacek is believed to be traveling on foot and could be in the area of Taylor or Oakhill Road in Crestview, according to a release.

Anyone who may come across Pechacek is asked to not attempt to make contact with him, but rather call 911 or 850-651-7400.

We're actively looking for Michael Pechacek on felony charges of Battery by Strangulation & #ChildAbuse. He fled his home on Barberee Dr. today & may be on foot in area of Taylor or Oakhill Rd. near Crestview. Any info, do not attempt contact with him, call 9-1-1 or 651.7400.⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ffk4cwh42z — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) October 11, 2020

