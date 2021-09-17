Florida deputies involved in shootout with 2 runaway children cleared of wrongdoing

The children ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into an unoccupied home leading to a shootout with deputies.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Officials say eight central Florida sheriff’s deputies have been cleared of wrongdoing in a shootout with two children.

The state attorney’s office said in a letter dated Wednesday that no further action is needed after reviewing the details of the June 1 shootout.

Officials say a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy ran away from a group home in Enterprise and broke into an unoccupied home, finding a small arsenal – a shotgun, an AK-47 and plenty of ammunition.

As Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, the children started firing at them with firearms they’d found inside.

The girl was shot multiple times but survived. The boy surrendered to deputies. No deputies were injured.

“The young lady did write an apology letter to us, that she was sorry for shooting at us and she hopes the deputies can find it in their heart to forgive her,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said to the Associated Press.

Both juveniles face the same charges but in different courts. They are charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, burglary of a dwelling while armed with a firearm and felony criminal mischief.

The girl has been charged as an adult while the boy will be charged as a juvenile.