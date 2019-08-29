The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hit by a car while cleaning up crash debris from the roadway.
The sheriff's office said the deputy was hit around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning near S. Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere Road in Orlando.
The deputy has a broken arm, a broken leg and a head injury. The sheriff's office said he's awake and talking but will need surgery to recover.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian could near Florida as a major Category 3 storm
- Live blog: Hurricane Dorian moves away from the Carribean on potential track to US
- Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian
- What are spaghetti models?
- Tampa Bay-area counties offer sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.