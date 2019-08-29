The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hit by a car while cleaning up crash debris from the roadway.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was hit around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning near S. Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere Road in Orlando.

The deputy has a broken arm, a broken leg and a head injury. The sheriff's office said he's awake and talking but will need surgery to recover.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.