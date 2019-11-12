PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida deputy was shot while responding to a threat of a person wanting to take their own life.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 1:37 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Limerick Lane and Chemstrand Road.

As soon as they arrived, the sheriff's office says a person opened fire on the deputies. As they returned fire, one was hit and sent to an area hospital for treatment.

The person who threatened suicide also was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office At 1:37 pm the Escambia County Sheriffs Office received a call about... a suicide threat at 400-block of Limerick Drive. Once on scene the suspect opened fired on responding deputies, the deputies returned fire. One deputy suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

Editor's Note: Are you having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is? There's help

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter