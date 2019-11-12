PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida deputy was shot while responding to a threat of a person wanting to take their own life.
Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 1:37 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Limerick Lane and Chemstrand Road.
As soon as they arrived, the sheriff's office says a person opened fire on the deputies. As they returned fire, one was hit and sent to an area hospital for treatment.
The person who threatened suicide also was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Editor's Note: Are you having thoughts of suicide or know someone who is? There's help
