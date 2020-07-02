MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy didn't let a little wind and rain stop him from doing his patriotic duty.
According to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Deputy Bryan Bowman was patrolling a neighborhood during Thursday night's storm, when he saw an American flag that had been blown down by strong winds.
His fellow deputies say Bowman didn't hesitate.
He got out of his SUV in the pouring rain, picked the flag up off the ground and returned it to its owner.
Deputy Bowman is no stranger to service. He is a U.S. Army veteran.
Thank you for your service!
