Gov. DeSantis to hold roundtable talks on COVID-19 in Orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis is traveling to AdventHealth Orlando for another roundtable discussion on coronavirus.

The discussion is at 12:30 p.m. No other details about the meeting were released.

The governor’s trip to Orlando comes as the state on Tuesday reported a record-high number of COVID-19-related deaths. Tuesday’s report from the health department showed another 191 people had died from the virus in the state -- 186 Floridians and five more non-residents.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide is 441,977 since the pandemic began. And, the median age of Floridians testing positive for the virus is 42 as of Tuesday morning.

On Monday, DeSantis was in Miami with Vice President Mike Pence to mark the start of Phase III of COVID-19 vaccine trials, one of which is being done at the University of Miami.

