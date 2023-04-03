‘Permitless carry' gun bill becomes law after DeSantis signs

The new law, which takes effect in July, would allow Floridians to conceal carry a firearm without additional permits or training.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new gun legislation into law on Monday that Floridians to conceal carry their guns without a permit or training.

The new law, CS/HB 543, was sent to DeSantis' desk and signed, the governor's office announced. The Senate version of the bill, SB 150, was tabled in favor of the House's version.

The signed bill allows people in Florida to carry a concealed firearm by just having a valid ID. No additional permitting or training would be required to lawfully conceal a firearm in Florida. Some supporters of "constitutional carry" legislation wanted the requirement to hold an ID removed.

The new law takes effect on July 1.

"This is a momentous step in the Constitutional Carry movement as now the majority of American states recognize the Constitution protects the right for law-abiding Americans to defend themselves outside their homes without fees or permits," said Randy Kozuch, interim executive director of the NRA-ILA, in a statement. "The carry movement began decades ago and the NRA has been working to get this legislation passed throughout America.

"Therefore, today is indeed a day to celebrate."

DeSantis has previously stated if a "constitutional carry" bill made it to his desk, he would sign it.

"I’ve said on both of those we are for constitutional carry, we’re for pro-life," DeSantis said in early February. "I urge the legislature to work, produce good stuff and we will sign."

The bill received pushback from Democrats and student activists who are concerned about the implications the legislation could have on gun violence.

"How many more lives have to be lost for the Florida legislature to finally get the message?" Alexis Dorman, a volunteer with Students Deman Action, said at a February press conference.

Senate Democratic Caucus Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, in a statement said more guns have not made Florida a safer state.

"In the wake of the mass shooting in Parkland, legislators on both sides of the aisle found the courage to enact common sense gun safety laws that have prevented violence and saved lives. Five years later, we have lost that bipartisan common sense to the Governor’s political ambition. Republicans forged forward with blind pride for this nonsensical, reckless policy that prioritizes owning and using a lethal weapon over the security and safety of the people – and which ignores the ongoing gun violence in urban cores, on street corners, and throughout all levels of our communities.

"This policy is a mistake. For years, Florida has been the “Gunshine State” – and now we’re emboldening more gun purchases with absolutely no training. If more guns made us safer, we’d be safe by now."

Those in favor of permitless carry say the bill aims to restore constitutional rights by removing training requirement barriers.

"The issue is that we have a constitutional right to bear arms," State Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, said earlier. "We are trying to remove the permit from that process. If you have studied and looked into the training in that process, there is much left to desire in regards to that training."

Florida becomes the 26th state to allow permitless carry.