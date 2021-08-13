Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency for some counties ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

Citrus and Manatee counties are part of the state of emergency.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for some Florida continues as Tropical Depression Fred is anticipated to impact the state sometime over the weekend.

The following counties are under a state of emergency: Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

Although the final track of Tropical Depression Fred is still unknown, it is looking more likely that the main threat we will receive here in the Tampa Bay area will be flooding from rainfall.

As of midday Friday, the forecast track for Fred brings the storm just west of our coast out over the Gulf of Mexico. While most of the winds will remain offshore, rain bands will be pushing through our area overnight Saturday into Sunday afternoon.

These rain bands will contain heavy downpours, some gusty winds and are also capable of producing a few tornadoes.