Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Publix as vaccine distribution continues

He is expected to speak about expanding distribution efforts.

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday in Naples, as the vaccine rollout continues statewide.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 12:15 p.m. at the Publix Super Market at The Shoppes at Pebblebrooke.

The state recently launched a pilot program with Publix to help speed up coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts. And, DeSantis has since announced an expansion of the program.

After the success of the program rollout in Citrus, Marion, and Hernando counties, vaccines are becoming available at Publix stores in five more counties in the Florida panhandle; Bay, Walton, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Escambia.

On Wednesday, DeSantis said 56 Publix pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccine shots in St. Johns, Flagler, Collier and Volusia counties.

Select stores in the nine counties will be administering between 100 and 125 shots a day starting this Thursday, the governor said this week. He added that these vaccinations will still only be available by appointment, which residents will be able to book as early as Wednesday.

Also this week, the governor mentioned plans to expand the Publix vaccine program even more as Florida continues to receive more vaccines.

