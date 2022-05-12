First Lady Casey DeSantis announces over $60M collected for the Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is a private fund that Volunteer Florida manages.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced in a statement Wednesday.

DeSantis leads the private fund, which Volunteer Florida manages. She said, "it has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously help Floridians rebuild and recover.

“The $60 million raised reflects the graciousness and incredible commitment from good people to provide relief and hope. As we continue to target funds to maximize the impact of these donations in Southwest Florida, we could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support that makes these efforts possible.”

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Punta Gorda where he announced that up to $60 million of state funds will go toward different home repair programs.

The money is intended to help impacted Floridians who may not be eligible for FEMA's Direct Temporary Housing Assistance program, according to the governor.

"Not only do we think that would be filling a need, we also think we can do it quicker and more efficiently than FEMA," the governor said.

He explained that up to $25 million of the funds will be used to purchase building materials which will be provided to verified non-profit organizations to restore damaged homes to liveable conditions. This includes materials like sheetrock, studs, doors and drywall.

The other $35.2 million will support the state's home repair program which operates through the Florida Disaster Fund, DeSantis added.