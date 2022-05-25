Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts May 28 | What to know

Eligible items on the list include candles, flashlights, lanters, batteries, fuel containers and even portable generators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of the year before hurricane season starts and Floridians can shop for disaster preparedness items with no tax due. The items could prove handy as the NOAA predicts an above-average hurricane season this year.

The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins May 28 and lasts through June 10, 2022. During the sales tax holiday, tax is not due at checkout for eligible items related to disaster preparedness.

There is an average of seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes each year and hurricane season begins June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30.

“Hurricane season can be a trying time, but preparing in advance for disasters is the best way to stay safe,” Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue Jim Zingale said in a press release. “The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday helps families stock up on essentials while saving money.”

Here's a guide to what you can purchase, free of tax, during this sales tax holiday. Items ring up for anywhere between $2 and $1,000.

Reusable ice

Portable, self-powered light source

(Candles, flashlights, lanterns)

(Candles, flashlights, lanterns) Any gas or diesel fuel containers

(Includes LP gas and kerosene containers)

(Includes LP gas and kerosene containers) Batteries

(Includes rechargeable batteries and listed sizes only: AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9 volt)

(Includes rechargeable batteries and listed sizes only: AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9 volt) Eligible light sources and radios

Coolers and ice chests, food storage containers

Portable power banks

Carbon monoxide detectors

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Ratchet straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, other flexible waterproof sheetings

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or preserve food

This year the list didn't leave your pets out for disaster preparedness. It's a new edition to the sales tax holiday and includes everything from collars to pet carriers.

Wet pet food

Cat litter pans

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Pet waste disposal bags

Collars, leashes, muzzles

Pet pads

Cat litter weighing 25 pounds or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 pounds or less

Pet beds

Pet carriers, portable kennels