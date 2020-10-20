Florida discusses scaling back daily COVID data report

Some health officials tell 10 Investigates this is not a good idea.

TAMPA, Fla — On Monday, the state reported its highest percent positive of COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. At the same time, the state is discussing whether that data, which has been released daily since March, will be released less frequently.

In an email, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Press Secretary Cody McCloud wrote, “There are discussions ongoing as to when the best time to scale back the report frequency. The reasoning behind it is because it requires 24 hour staffing. Information won’t change and quality of the data will remain paramount.”

This data is reviewed daily by nursing homes, epidemiologists and city and county commissioners when making decisions.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman tweets out Pinellas County daily numbers. Just yesterday, he posted:

“COVID update: 4.8% positive in our overnight county data. Our rolling two week average is 4.3%. Please continue to adhere to all local ordinances and guidelines.”

Those numbers coming directly from the state report.

Dr. Jill Roberts with the University of South Florida’s Department of Health emailed us this response when we told her about discussions taking place on scaling back data:

“I think this is a really poor time to consider eliminating data for the following reasons:

Nationwide, cases are increasing and transparency is really needed to have an informed public. As we enter flu season, it becomes increasingly important to be able to differentiate respiratory diseases/pneumonia caused by covid, versus influenza. Localities need to be able to track cases in their regions as close to real time as possible to make decisions regarding mask mandates, school closures, etc."

At this time, there has been no decision on when the data may be scaled back. In an email asking about the time frame, McCloud simply responded with, “Thanks, will keep you posted on this as well.”

What other people are reading right now: