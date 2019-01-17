MIAMI — A woman who couldn't work her dishwashing job on Sundays for religious reasons was awarded more than $21.5 million after her employer demanded she show up.

The Miami Herald reports Marie Jean Pierre worked at the Conrad Hotel in Brickell from about 2006 to 2016, and her boss was aware of her church activity.

In 2015, kitchen manager George Colon assigned her to work Sundays. Pierre traded shifts with co-workers for weeks in an attempt to not work on those days and instead continue to be involved with the Soldiers of Christ Church.

But Colon finally ordered Pierre report to work, the Herald reported. When she declined, she was fired.

Pierre filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and in turn, she sued the hotel and its managing company.

A federal jury ordered the hotel to pay Pierre $36,000 for lost wages and $21.5 million for emotional and other damages.

