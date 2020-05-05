Florida dispatcher loses fight against COVID-19

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Nikima Thompson, 41, tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — She worked as a communications operator for 16 years in South Florida. This year, that region became a hot spot for COVID-19, and on April 2, Nikima Thompson tested positive.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the 41-year-old started with the agency in 2003 as a level one operator and quickly worked her way up to level three.

But, she spent the last several weeks in the hospital, fighting the coronavirus.

Now, BSO says Thompson lost lost that battle and passed away.

“Nikima is a long-standing veteran of our team, and she is loved by so many who have had the pleasure of working alongside her,” Director Angela Mize from the BSO Regional Communications Division said.

The sheriff's office said Thompson was the first operations communicator to die in the line of duty in the state.

According to BSO, March 26 was her last day on the job. CBS Miami reports 104 sheriff's office employees have tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health was reporting more than 5,000 positive cases of coronavirus in Broward County and more than 200 deaths. South Florida is considered a hot-spot for COVID-19 cases.

