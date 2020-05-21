More than 1,700 COVID-19 tests damaged in transit, Florida says

27 of those tests came from a state-supported drive-thru testing center in Sarasota County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If you took a COVID-19 test at a walk-up or drive-thru this May, you might have to get tested again.

That's because 1,702 tests were damaged in transit, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The Florida State Emergency Operations Center said the state was notified about the damaged tests Wednesday.

"The tests damaged in transit were from state-supported testing sites. Counties with state-supported testing sites include Broward, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Leon, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Santa Rosa," according to The Florida State Emergency Operations Center.

Of those damaged tests, 27 came from the Univesity Town Center drive-thru testing center in Sarasota County, according to the Florida EOC.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said the people whose tests were damaged have all been contacted and can begin being retested immediately.

Just this month, more than 90,000 tests were administered to people at the state's drive-thru and walk-up sites, according to the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Overall, between state-supported walk-up sites and state-supported drive-thru sites, more than 196,000 tests have been administered.

The state EOC did not say if or how many of the tests were from the Tampa Bay area.

