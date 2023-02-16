Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Parental Rights in Education' law

Critics have called it "Don’t Say Gay" because it prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge has again dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity to younger children.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee ruled Wednesday that a revised lawsuit filed by students, parents and teachers failed to show they had legal standing to challenge the "Parental Rights in Education" law. The lawsuit had argued the new Florida law is unconstitutional.

Critics have called the law "Don't Say Gay" because it bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Beyond third grade, it requires such instruction to be “age or developmentally appropriate” for students.

According to the ruling, the plaintiffs needed to show they suffered harm that could be traced to the new law and could be remedied by a favorable decision from the court. The judge said most of the plaintiffs' claims of harm come from the existence of the new law, rather than its enforcement.

Winsor dismissed an earlier version of the case in September on similar grounds, and a similar lawsuit filed in Orlando was also dismissed in October.

A report released in August by the Human Rights Campaign, one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ advocacy groups, and the Center for Countering Digital Hate said that hateful references to gays, lesbians and other LGBTQ people surged online after Florida's Republican-dominated legislature passed the bill last spring.