Florida bill barring teaching of LGBTQ-related topics to young children called hurtful to community

The formally-named “Parental Rights in Education" bill applies to VPK-third grades; but districts can ban lessons not considered age-appropriate at later levels.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida senators on Tuesday voted in favor of legislation that will limit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, sending the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for signature or a veto.

Lawmakers voted 22-17 to pass HB 1557, officially called the “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Opponents dubbed it “Don’t Say Gay” because it bars educators from teaching LGBTQ-related topics within a curriculum to students in kindergarten through third grade. School districts may opt to ban topics of sexual orientation or gender identity beyond third grade if leaders deem them not to be age or developmentally appropriate.

The fallout of the bill's passing has garnered reactions from groups and lawmakers.

Equality Florida condemned the passage of what it called "bigoted legislation." The group said the vague language singles out and harms LGBTQ Floridians.

"At every turn, the Florida legislature rejected reasonable amendments to this legislation and refused to mitigate its harm," Equality Florida said in a statement, in part. "Now, in deference to the extreme political agenda of the Governor, the Florida Senate has passed the hateful Don’t Say Gay bill and sent it to his desk."

DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, defended the legislation. On Twitter, Pushaw responded to headlines calling the measure the "Don't Say Gay" bill by asking where the word "gay" or "LGBT" is mentioned in the bill.

"It's not about limiting 'LGBTQ discussion' specifically, but ALL sex/gender theory instruction for YOUNG CHILDREN," Pushaw tweeted.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, attempted to amend the bill to be more specific by changing “sexual orientation and gender identity” to “human sexuality and sexual activity." His Republican colleagues, however, voted down the idea.

DeSantis signaled his support for the bill but has not indicated whether he will sign it into law.

Despite repeated denials the bill singles out LGBTQ individuals, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, admitted as much on the Senate floor Monday evening, saying the bill was a product of his own personal concerns with so many children today coming out as gay – something he suggested was part of a trend to get popular.

“We are in a trending posture right now,” said Baxley, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill. “There really is a dynamic of concern of how much of this are genuine type of experiences and how many of them are just kids trying on different kinds of things they hear about and different kinds of identities.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he and his team stood by LGBTQ+ students in Florida. In a statement, in part, Cardona said Florida lawmakers were prioritizing "hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need."

"The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX’s protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

Rep. Carlos Smith, a Democrat who's the first openly LGBTQ Latino member of the Florida Legislature, said he would continue to fight for the LGBTQ youth across the state.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Florida, who is looking to unseat DeSantis, called on the governor to veto the bill he called "anti-LGBTQ+".

"Stop dividing our state, and work to bring us together," Crist said in a statement, in part. "Veto this disgraceful and unnecessary piece of legislation, which will not make a single child safer — in fact, it will cause irrevocable harm to our children."

Other Democratic candidates vying for their party's nomination, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Sen. Annette Taddeo, spoke out against the bill's passage.

"We see you. We hear you. You are loved. You are valued. You matter. And we will not stop until this state recognizes your value and worth!" Taddeo tweeted.

Fried kept it simple on Twitter: "Veto #DontSayGay"

The bill does not give schools the ability to “out” LGBTQ students who confide in staff about their sexual orientation or identity, but schools are required to notify parents about any change to their child's “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.” There are exceptions of there are concerns disclosing that information could result in abuse or neglect.