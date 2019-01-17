Florida drivers could be going digital, for their licenses at least.

Florida could soon become one of the first states to accept electronic forms of identification, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa, is expected to sponsor a bill that would let people use electronic credentials instead of hard copies for ID and registration during traffic stops, voting and even purchasing alcohol, The Sentinel said.

Florida drivers are already able to give proof of insurance electronically.

Last year Grant co-sponsored a similar bill that died in the Senate because of concerns over potential hacking of mobile devices.

The Sentinel reported other states have already developed protocols to make sure the systems were secure.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.